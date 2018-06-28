A carnival celebration will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4 in the grass area near the Worcester County Veterans Memorial off Route 589. One of the attendees is pictured enjoying one of the water slides at last year’s event. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — This Independence Day, celebrate what makes America great with fun-filled festival activities, dazzling fireworks and a high-energy dance party at Ocean Pines’ highly anticipated Fourth of July celebration.

Ocean Pines residents and nonresidents are invited to an annual tribute to the Stars and Stripes on Wednesday, July 4.

The patriotic celebration starts early at 8 a.m. with the annual Freedom 5K Race (50th anniversary edition) along a scenic route around the South Gate Pond, at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines. The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks department is encouraging race participants to come dressed in their favorite red, white and blue costume. An award will be given to the best costume, as well as, race winners.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Achilles International-Maryland, a non-profit charity that enables people with all types of disabilities to participate in mainstream athletics in order to promote personal achievement, enhance self-esteem, and lower barriers to living a fulfilling life. T-shirts are guaranteed to the first 250 runners. To register click to https://www.raceentry.com/races/ocean-pines-association-freedom-5k/2018/register

The celebration will then continue at 11 a.m. with Ocean Pines’ annual July Fourth Carnival Celebration, which will also take place at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines. The event will feature a DJ, water slides, moon-bounces, carnival games, pony rides, refreshments and more. Wristbands for unlimited rides on the water-slides and moon-bounces will be sold for $6. Carnival games will be free.

Entertainment will be continuous throughout the day. Popular band First Class will perform live at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club from 6-10 p.m. Residents and nonresidents will get a chance to enjoy the sounds of popular hit songs. Discounted alcoholic beverages will be sold during happy hour, which runs from 3-6 p.m.

At dusk, a grand fireworks display will illuminate the sky above Ocean Pines. The association and its sponsors are hosting the fireworks show at Showell Park on Racetrack Road.

“Ocean Pines residents and nonresidents will be able to watch in wonder as fireworks ignite and light up the sky in an evening you will not soon forget,” said Ocean Pines Marketing and Public Relations Director Denise Sawyer.

Public viewing of the fireworks display can best be seen from Showell Elementary, Most Blessed Sacrament, The Pavilions, Community Church of Ocean Pines and St. John Neumann Catholic Church. As a reminder, Showell Park will be closing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 in preparation for the fireworks display. Parking will not be allowed along the shoulder of Route 589 and Beauchamp Road in Ocean Pines.

These events, sponsored by Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Choptank Electric Cooperative, Baxter Enterprises, The Mark Fritschle Group, Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines, Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club, Women’s Club of Ocean Pines and Pine’eer Craft Club, are open to the public.

In the event of inclement weather, fireworks will be held on Thursday, July 5.