Rebecca Evans

Staff Writer

BERLIN – Though the Fourth of July has landed squarely in the middle of the week this year, fireworks will still be shot off all around the area.

Eastern Shore residents will have their pick of Independence Day celebrations depending on locations and desires.

Ocean City

In Ocean City, there will be fireworks displays uptown, downtown and midtown on July 4.

“The Fourth of July holiday is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to stay and play in Ocean City,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan.

The Town of Ocean City will be hosting Independence Day celebrations at Northside Park on 125th Street and on the beach at North Division street.

Both locations will kick things off with live music at 8 p.m. and end the night with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The Northside Park celebration will host “the East Coast’s Original 80s tribute” band The Reagan Years for musical entertainment.

“Northside Park is a spectacular place for families’ to watch the colorful displays light up the evening sky and lagoon,” said Meehan. “We encourage spectators to get there early to claim their spot to watch the fireworks.”

Downtown, Mike Hines and the Look, a dance band specializing in hip hop, pop and R&B, will perform at the Caroline Street Stage.

The Town of Ocean City recommends that those attending the fireworks displays use public transportation as parking will be, “extremely limited at both fireworks locations,” wrote Jessica Waters, Communication Director for the Town of Ocean City.

Boaters on the bay can dock at or near Seacrets on 49th Street to watch its annual July 4th celebration.

Berlin

On July 3, the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum will be holding its first Historic July 4th Celebration starting at 4 p.m.

Organized by the Berlin Heritage Board, this “family-oriented and old fashioned” celebration is free and open to the public.

Jan Quick, a coordinator for the event, introduced the idea after seeing the museum’s lawn sit empty at last year’s fireworks display.

“It’s a nice use of this open space,” Quick said. “Let’s hope this is something people want to do year after year.”

Activities are set to include children’s games, a scavenger hunt and a patriotic photo opportunity.

Additionally, the board is planning on setting up a large Declaration of Independence for people to sign, Quick said.

Visitors can purchase food from the Street Kitchen food truck or bring their own picnic supplies.

Lemonade slushies and cherry pies will also be for sale.

Music will be provided by Charlie Flagiello.

Attendees are welcome to stay on the lawn of the museum to watch the fireworks that evening, Quick said.

If they would prefer to get closer, attendees can move to Berlin Falls Park to watch the fireworks.

This will be the first year that people will be allowed to watch the fireworks in the park, said Ivy Wells, the Economic and Community Development Director for Berlin.

Burn Pizzeria will be open for those who want to buy dinner for the show.

The fireworks display will shoot off from Berlin Falls Park at 9 p.m.

Ocean Pines

The Ocean Pines community will host a full day of activities on July 4, including a 5K patriotic run at 8 a.m. starting at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial a carnival celebration at 11 a.m. at the memorial site featuring a variety of children’s activities like slides and moon bounces, live music at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club and a fireworks display at Showell Park at dusk.

See page 56 for more on the Ocean Pines activities.

Salisbury

Red White and BOOM returns for its seventh year this July 4 to the Wicomico County Stadium by the Wicomico Youth and Civic center.

The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks are set to go off starting with a tribute to blue and gold star families at 9:15 p.m.

The full show will begin at 9:20 p.m. and last until 9:40 p.m.

Since approximately 2,500 to 3,000 people attend this event, Red White and Boom co-chair Brian Nelson cautions people to be patient when trying to leave after the show.

Music for the event will be provided by 102.5 WBOC.

Before the firework display, kids can play in bounce houses provided by SonRise church or participate in the kazoo race around the track at 8 p.m.

Several food vendors will be present at the event including Fat Boys, Island Creamery and Mayabella’s pizza, said Red White and Boom co-chair Brian Nelson.

Since the event is free, funding comes from outside sponsors. This year, Red White and Boom’s biggest sponsors are Pohanka Toyota of Salisbury and the City of Salisbury.

“None of this would be possible without the sponsors we have,” said Ryan Weitzel, co-chair of Red White and Boom.

“We want Salisbury to have their own fireworks and give back to Salisbury,” Nelson said.

At Shorebirds stadium, game attendees can enjoy America’s pastime and a massive post-game firework display for the Fourth of July.

On July 4, the Delmarva Shorebirds play the first game of the series against the Hagerstown Suns. For Independence Day, the team will be sporting patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game.

Willards

Willards Elementary School will host a fireworks display, sponsored by the Wicomico East Side Chamber of Commerce, on July 3 with food vendors, games and live music.

Bethany Beach

The annual Bethany Beach Fourth of July parade and fireworks will be back on July 4.

The theme this year is “Happy Birthday America!”

Bands and floats will march along the parade route beginning at noon.

The floats will be judged for their creativity and individuals, organizations and businesses can be recognized that evening at the awards ceremony at the Bandstand.

After the awards ceremony, Dewey Beach-based rock band Love Seed Mama Jump will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The firework display begins at dusk.