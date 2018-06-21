SD High School Sophomores Scafone And Engle Named May Premier Driving School Athletes Of The Month

by
SD High School Sophomores Scafone And Engle Named May Premier Driving School Athletes Of The Month

Stephen Decatur High School sophomore Tony Scafone and Sarah Engle were named the May Premier Driving School Athletes of the Month. Engle led her lacrosse team in goals and draw controls, while Scafone recorded a season high of 18 saves as goalie for the boys lacrosse team. Scafone and Engle are pictured with Assistant Principal Ryan Cowder and Premier Driving School representative Kelly Sisk.