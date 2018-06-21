FENWICK ISLAND – It appears Fenwick Island will have no contested election this year, as the three outgoing members of council were the only ones to meet the application deadline for reelection.

In a special meeting of the Fenwick Island Town Council Wednesday, town leaders voted unanimously to receive the names of candidates in this year’s town election.

Councilwoman Vicki Carmean, Councilman Gardner Bunting and Councilman Bernie Merritt were the only applicants.

The council voted 6-0 with Councilwoman Julie Lee absent to receive the candidates.

Mayor Gene Langan said the three candidates will be certified by the town’s Board of Elections and accepted by the town council later this week.

“At the council meeting on Friday the Board of Elections will certify the nominees to the council,” he said, “and we will vote on it again.”

This will be Carmean and Bunting’s seventh term in office and Merritt’s second term in office.

The candidates will retain their positions on the council for another two years.