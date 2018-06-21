The Ocean Pines Beach Club, under the new management of the Matthew Ortt Companies, hosted a Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting ceremony last week in conjunction with the Ocean Pines and Ocean City chambers of commerce. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new Mad Fish Bar & Grill to the local business community last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony and plaque presentation. The new restaurant is located on the West Ocean City harbor where the OC Fish Company and Captains Galley were previously. Photo by Terri French

Agents Make Top 100 List

OCEAN CITY — Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Ocean City offices recently had several agents ranking in May’s Top 100 for the Greater Baltimore Region.

The top ranking Realtors were Jamie Caine, three; Matthew James, five; Nancy Reither, seven; Eric Green, 11; Anita Kurrle, 44; Dan Clayland, 46; Ed Galyon, 60; Jennifer Cropper, 64; Terri Moran, 65; Cyndie Hollowell, 66; Shawn Kotwica, 67; Maryellen Rosenblit, 91; and Whitney Jarvis, 99.

McNamara & Associates was top ranked team on the top 20 team list.

Wound Center Awarded

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital physicians, leaders and clinicians gathered on May 30 to celebrate the Wound Care Center’s receipt of the Robert A. Warriner III Center of Excellence award. The Center of Excellence award is given to wound care centers in the Healogics network that have met the highest level of quality standards for a minimum of two consecutive years.

Atlantic General’s Wound Care Center has achieved patient satisfaction rates of 95.9 percent, a healing rate of 94.77 percent in less than 31 median days along with several other quality standards for nine years in a row.

The center was awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation’s leading and largest wound care management company. The award is named for Warriner, a pioneer in wound care and the former chief medical officer for Healogics. Across the country, 340 centers were eligible and 268 centers were honored with this award for the year of 2017.

“We are so proud of the team in the Wound Care Center and the incredible care they give to each and every patient. We’re honored to be a recipient of the Robert A. Warriner III Center of Excellence award for the ninth consecutive year,” said Geri Rosol, Atlantic General Hospital Wound Care Center director.

The Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. Atlantic General Wound Care Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the Wound Care Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Atlantic General Hospital’s Wound Care Center is the only center in the country to achieve these quality standards for nine straight years.

“The Wound Care Center here at Atlantic General Hospital exhibits a deep commitment to quality care and providing the personalized service and positive outcomes patients deserve. This is evident in the data – greater than 95 percent patient satisfaction rates, and being the only wound care center to receive this designation nine years in a row,” said Colleen Wareing, vice president patient care services. “To date, the Wound Care Center at Atlantic General Hospital has healed more than 4,800 wounds, dramatically improving the life and health of our patients.”

Green Certification Earned

LEWES, Del. – Atlantic Millwork & Cabinetry, a retail supplier and distributor of quality building materials, has recently earned Platinum-level Green Business Certification by the Green Business Bureau, a national membership organization that uses an online assessment to certify green businesses.

Atlantic Millwork & Cabinetry’s diverse sustainability initiatives include the installation of 550 solar panels on the roof of their warehouse to power nearly all operations, the implementation of a policy to purchase used or recycled office equipment and furniture to reduce waste, and the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to off-set the business’ energy consumption. The company also donates a portion of profits for environmental causes.

Atlantic Millwork & Cabinetry is dedicated to supporting the local community through social responsibility. As a small business, it prides itself on engaging in socially and environmentally responsible practices because it aligns with their values and gives a sense of satisfaction.

SU Employee Honored

SALISBURY — Jim Burak, information technology support associate, recently was named Salisbury University’s 2018 Employee of the Year.

Announced during SU’s annual Employee Appreciation Day, the award included a $1,000 cash prize.

Burak, one of SU’s 12 SU Employees of the Month for the 2017 fiscal year, was nominated for his “superb customer service and reliable competence.”

“Jim exemplifies customer service. He is very responsive and solutions-oriented, and always follows up to make sure his clients are satisfied,” said Marvin Pyles, SU vice president of administration and finance. “He not only ensures they get what they need, but he seeks to exceed expectations. And he does all of this with constant good cheer and friendly service.”

“I believe Jim is an example to everyone on the Technology Support Services team,” added Kevin Malone, SU Help Desk manager. “I rely on Jim to handle the most difficult and challenging technical support issues and he always finds a solution to the problem in a kind, friendly manner.”

In nominating Burak, his colleagues also offered praise: “Jim never leaves your office without a solution to whatever problem is at hand,” said one. Others added: “Jim’s pride in working for SU is obvious in the great care he puts in his tasks all over campus” and “I particularly appreciate that he has taken the time to explain exactly what he is doing to troubleshoot an issue and how he will go about fixing it.”

Hospital Articles Published

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Center recently earned a national spotlight at the 2018 Industrial and Systems Engineering Research Conference. The conference, held in Orlando in May, published two articles detailing improvement projects at Peninsula Regional.

Peninsula Regional’s Operational Performance Improvement Department, in collaboration with the Pharmacy and Patient Transportation departments, undertook the featured projects in 2017. In the first project, PRMC’s Wen Cao, a performance improvement consultant, and David Shores, manager of Patient Transportation, presented “Complex Healthcare Organization Intra-hospital Transport Optimization using Simulation and Linear Programming.” The initiatives were implemented within the medical imaging transport process. The project resulted in a 28.3 percent reduction in transport delays and improved transport productivity, achieving top decile performance nationally. Additional contributors to this publication include Scott Phillips, director of Supply Chain and Support Services, and Debra Sheets, director of Operational Performance Improvement.

Cao also presented “Impact of Decentralized Pharmacist Discharge Counseling Service on 30-Day Readmission.” This project was led by Rachel Cordrey and Brian Miles, PRMC pharmacy supervisors, and was facilitated by Cao. The results of this project demonstrated that for patients discharged to home, the group counseled by a pharmacist experienced a lower 30-day readmission rate (8.11 percent) than the group not counseled by a pharmacist (12.05 percent). Additional contributors to this publication include William Cooper, ambulatory pharmacy manager; Dennis Killian, director of Pharmacy Services; and Debra Sheets.

Community Sales To Begin

MILLSBORO, Del. — Insight Homes will now be building energy efficient homes in the popular The Peninsula On The Indian River Bay community. To kick off sales in the community, Insight Homes will be hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Saturday, June 30.

With a new offering of home plans designed specifically for this high-end community, all the floor plans feature a first-floor master suite, low country charm and all the features that make Insight Homes an award-winning builder.

Located in a prime “coastal living” location, amid 800 acres along Indian River Bay in Millsboro, The Peninsula is a luxurious, gated resort community. The low-maintenance lifestyle, Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, spa, pool, clubhouse, (along with other first-class amenities) paired with the close proximity to Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry make this waterfront sanctuary an enviable lifestyle choice.

“The Peninsula is a beautiful community with tons of world-class amenities and inviting homeowners,” said Insight Homes Marketing Manager Lisa Thornton. “We’re excited to be a part of this special community.”