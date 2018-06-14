SD Middle School Students Presented With Rising Star Awards At Honor’s Ceremony

Stephen Decatur Middle School students were presented with Rising Star Awards at the recent Honor’s Ceremony. These students were commended for their service to school and community. Pictured, back from left, are Malery Andrews, Jessica Beck, Jenna Bradford, Lilly Devereaux, Patrick Fohner, Hannah Mourlas and Georgia Oglesby; middle, Kendahl Parsons, Emily Sandt, Emma Sperry, Aryavir Sangwan, Sommer Smith, Charlotte Vit, Sierra Wakefield and Megan Wheller; and, front, Ayati Sangwan, Natalie Canham, Kimberly Kaufman and Cadence Hughes.