SD High School Students And Staff Collect Beach Sundries For Believe In Tomorrow Families

by
SD High School Students And Staff Collect Beach Sundries For Believe In Tomorrow Families

As the weather gets warmer, Stephen Decatur High School students have made sure that families in need are geared up for the summer. With the second annual Believe in Tomorrow beach supply drive, students and staff collected beach sundries for visiting Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House by the Sea families. Above, Connections and National Honor Society member Jude Al-Hamad, displays the supplies collected. Submitted Photos