Berlin Developer Shares Commercial Plans For Gateway Property; Annexation Likely Sought For Land BERLIN – A Berlin man outlined his plan to develop property on Route 50 as a gateway to town at a Berlin Planning Commission meeting this week. On Wednesday, local resident Ernest Gerardi and attorney Joe Moore shared plans for an 18-acre parcel between Route 50 and Route 346. A conceptual site plan shows a…

Thunderbirds Headline 11th Annual OC Air Show This Weekend Rebecca Evans Staff Writer BERLIN – New and old favorites will meet at the 11th Annual OC Air Show this weekend. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will return to the air show as the headliner once again. The six-jet demonstration team will perform precision aerial maneuvers, formation flying and solo routines over the Ocean…

Sparring Over Offshore Wind Farm Distance Continues; Mayor Says 'Our View Is Not For Sale' In Response To Developer's Benefits Package OCEAN CITY — Asserting "our view is not for sale," resort officials recently rejected an olive branch of sorts from US Wind that could have provided free electric power and other concessions to Ocean City in exchange for relaxing its opposition to the distance of the offshore wind turbines. Since the Maryland Public Service Commission…