Worcester Prep School Hosts Annual Academic Convocation Ceremony

The Annual Worcester Preparatory School Academic Convocation ceremony featured awards given for academic achievement in all subject areas, in addition to perfect attendance and service to the school. The featured guest speaker was Class of 2005 Alumnus Garvey Heiderman, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. Pictured, from left, are prestigious award honorees Dominic Anthony, Headmaster’s Academic Award, Grades 9-11; Henry Taboh, Best All-Round Student, Grades 9-11; Lily Baeurle, Best All-Round Student, Grades 6-8; and Abbey Miller, Headmaster’s Academic Award, Grades 6-8. Submitted Photos