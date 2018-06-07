Grateful For Dog Rescue

Editor:

We own a condo in Ocean City and were there Memorial Day weekend with our 1-year-old German Shephard. It was Seana’s first visit to OC. She is a very nervous dog. Unfortunately, when our security guard helped my husband open the lobby door, the dog was startled knocking my husband into the door resulting in a gash on his head. The dog bolted into the parking garage with her leash on Saturday night at 11 p.m.

We called the Ocean City police and started our search up and down Coastal Highway and side streets. Our oldest son went on foot bayside searching until the wee hours of the morning. It was a rainy, dark night and we had no idea where to look. We reluctantly gave up and began again Sunday morning. We contacted the Fenwick Island Police as well as Animal Control (Barbara) in Ocean City. The condo guards on both sides of us were alerted and I learned that the guard at the Pyramid searched the dunes after his work shift. We met with Barbara from Animal Control and she said she would look.

We were searching when the call came to go across Coastal Highway to the Little Salisbury neighborhood. Seana was swimming in the canal leading to the bay. We arrived and the police and Barbara were there and many of the neighborhood residents. Apparently, she was spotted in the canal and folks tried to help her out but could not get her. I understand that boats went to help and somehow Seana was rescued.

Upon arrival, Seana was contained in a resident’s yard. She was dog tired, soaking wet and glad to get into our safe car. Thank you to those of you that helped to find Seana. It took a village and some wonderful people to make it happen.

We are forever grateful for your kindness, concern and help. Barbara, OC police and Little Salisbury folks, you are amazing.

Cheryl Lentz

Parade Contributors Thanked

Editor:

We would like to thank the community of Berlin and especially our monetary contributors for another successful “Old-Fashioned Memorial Day Celebration” on Flower Street on Monday, May 28. This event is continuing to be one of our biggest community participation days in Berlin.

The Berlin Community Improvement Association (BCIA) and the Old Fashioned Memorial Day Committee would like to thank all the people that helped to make this day a success.

We look forward to the years to come as our parade and festivities for Memorial Day grow in participation.

Thank you again.

Gabe Purnell

Berlin

(The writer is the chairperson of the Old-Fashioned Memorial Day Committee.)

Biodegradables Needed

Editor:

Last week the article, “School Partners With Surfriders For OC Beach Cleanup,” reminded readers that our waste is killing our wildlife.

Our economy encourages us to make, use and toss at the greatest possible speed. Often, we don’t think twice about getting our coffee to-go in a foam cup or food in a foam takeout container. Currently, 70 million plastic foam cups are estimated to be disposed by Americans every day. Of these, about one third end up in waterways — rivers, lakes and especially oceans. Our plastic doesn’t biodegrade, but instead breaks down into smaller pieces called micro-plastics.

Plastic fragments have been found ingested by literally hundreds of different species, including 86% of all sea turtle species and nearly half of all seabird and marine mammal species.

To protect our wildlife and our waterways, we need to dramatically reduce our plastic waste and we can start by banning foam cups and takeout containers here in Maryland. Banning unnecessary items like these effectively reduces waste and encourages reusable and biodegradable alternatives. We know that the public cares about this issue.

Now we need to harness that support to show the leaders in Maryland that the solution is simple and achievable. It amazes me that we need to get the help of children in schools just to clean up a beach where tons of Marylanders go to relax and get away. I look forward to the day where our oceans and beaches bounce back to what they once were.

Shawn Wurzberger

Baltimore

River’s Health Worth The Fight

Editor:

I so appreciated the information your paper included about the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation to be located on Peerless Road last month. That decision was almost completed before any of us knew what was to be put on that property. Also, what a CAFO actually represents was an education in itself. It is a poultry factory. A half million chickens could be grown yearly.

Basically, at this location, three, 600-foot houses would be constructed on a small piece of property. That is a major concern. Possibilities of a run off is not if, but when. That run off would be close to the Shingle Landing Prong, which is a stressed tributary to the St. Martin River. This river has also faced many challenges stemming from a prior factory poultry processing center years ago. With the help of many people and organizations, though, our St Martin River is able to contribute. The recreational activities are endless. Those on vacations and residents alike can ski, jet ski, fish, kayak, canoe, swim, crab and more. Many people pay for crab permits and, thus, are able to help our economy. Catching fish is both fun and can create a good meal.

Although many own their own boats, others rent from local businesses. We know that lots of vacationers enjoy staying in this area. Extra incomes then can be made. The sunrise, sunsets, and the wildlife create unforgettable memories. So, keeping this river healthy contributes positively for all and is a full-time responsibility. It is the reason we are so concerned about that Peerless Road CAFO location. We have seen that many years ago, and even today, industrial and commercial business interests so many times outweighed the interests and the safety of the families living in the area. Well, we know how that worked out. A famous person once said, “Now that you know better, you will do better.” I hope so. There is another quote that is relevant to our situation. “People that don’t learn from history are bound to repeat it.” That would be sad.

One more idea. It is easier to prevent a problem then fix it. This is a wonderful place to be. We have such beauty to see and fun activities to do. Families can thrive. Everyone can. That is why we need to work together to do right by this priceless environment in which we live. All of us working together can create a framework where all can know and participate in how our fine land is to be used. Finally, let us, still fight the good fight and work towards removing the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation off the Pearless Road location. In doing so, our St Martin River will be there for us now, and for future generations as well.

Anita Welsch

Bishopville

Shark Tourney Objections

Editor:

Over the weekend, June 1-3, the Bahia Marina hosted another one of its fishing tournaments. This one is called Mako Mania, and sadly, these people were awarded prizes for catching and killing endangered fish.

The Short Fin Mako along with the Thresher are both classified as vulnerable because of their declining numbers. To host an event designed to catch and kill them is beyond belief, selfish and arrogant. It is difficult to imagine hosting an event designed to push animals even closer to extinction. That is madness.

The reasons for sharks declining numbers giving them endangered status is the same — excessive human fishing and hunting.

Numerous people from around the country contacted the Bahia Marina to ask them to stop the event because of the endangered status of these fish. Their pleas, however, were greeted the same way. They were accused of lying and then the calls were terminated by the Bahia Marina. Apparently, they weren’t interested in knowing that their contest was causing damage.

These shark fishing events need to end. It is very hard to comprehend why anyone would host a contest to slaughter fishes that are at risk because of humans hunting them. These sharks are currently listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s “red list,” which separates species into three categories — vulnerable, endangered and critically endangered. The Atlantic population of shortfin mako sharks has dropped dangerously low — with numbers declining 40 to 99 percent from earlier levels — and the Pacific population is dying out as well.

Other sharks in danger include the Bull Shark, Porbeagle, Oceanic Whitetip and Hammerhead.

These shark fishing contests need to come to an end and the people who host these killing sprees really need to take responsibility for the damage that they are doing.

Briar Lee Mitchell