Laila Mirza Named SD High School Class Of 2018’s Best All-Around

With a decorated resume that includes straight A’s throughout high school, sports, numerous clubs, hundreds of volunteer hours, competitions and national leadership positions, Stephen Decatur High School senior Laila Mirza was named the Class of 2018’s Best All-Around during the annual Senior Awards Night on May 21. Mirza is pictured with Assistant Principal Kathy Cater. Submitted Photos