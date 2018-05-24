Peninsula Regional Medical Center Congratulates 2018 Employees Of The Year

Peninsula Regional Medical Center’s 2018 Employees of the Year Greg Clendaniel and Carol Fisher are congratulated by Steve Leonard, President/CEO, left, and Herb Geary, chairman of the Board of Directors, right, at PRMC’s recent Employee Recognition Banquet. Each holds a sign that will mark their designated parking locations at the Medical Center for the next year.