OCEAN CITY – Recommendations for several physical changes at the Caroline Street comfort station will go before the Mayor and Council in a work session this week.

On Monday, the Ocean City Police Commission recommended a handful of physical changes that will target loitering around the Caroline Street comfort station, an area known to attract a small homeless population in recent years.

City Engineer Terry McGean told the commission homeless individuals congregating at or near the comfort station utilize the facility’s benches, bathrooms and shelter on a daily basis.

“The three Cs of what causes it (loitering) are convenience, comfort and concealment,” he said.

McGean suggested several approaches to prevent loitering at the Caroline Street comfort station ahead of the summer season.

Proposed changes to the comfort station, he said, included adding armrests to the center of nearby benches, adding curbs and river rocks to benches located underneath the north and south end overhangs, adding additional lighting, and installing barricades and locked gates to the stage area.

While those immediate changes were unanimously approved and recommended by the commission, Councilman Wayne Hartman called for more long-term solutions.

“We’re dealing with symptoms all the time and never the cure,” he said.

Bill McDermott, interim state’s attorney for Worcester County, agreed and suggested the commission first take steps to ban sleeping on the Boardwalk.

“My strong suspicion is you guys may cure what ails you at Caroline, but you are going to drive them to another comfort station,” he said. “Then you guys will be having this same conversation in a week.”

Hartman made a motion to have legal counsel draft an ordinance banning sleeping on all municipal property and the commission voted unanimously.

Hartman also made a motion to consult with legal counsel about leasing areas of the Boardwalk where picnic tables are currently located.

Mayor Rick Meehan said businesses sign an agreement with the town to let the public use the picnic tables. Hartman argued, however, that privatizing the street ends would prevent homeless individuals from loitering at the tables.

“I’m looking for permanent solutions to the problem,” he said.

The commission voted 3-1, with Meehan opposed, to consult legal counsel.

“It’s worth the discussion,” Council Secretary Mary Knight said.

The commission on Monday also heard of plans to potentially reroute the Boardwalk tram to the east side of the Caroline Street comfort station. McGean said such changes would increase pedestrian traffic and prevent loitering, but would require a change in state law and significant funding.

“You would have to change state law because it would be beyond the limits of where I can extend the boardwalk right now …,” he said, “and it would be very costly.”

The Police Commission’s immediate recommendations will be brought before the Mayor and Council at a work session on Tuesday.