May 11: Crab Cake Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main St., Berlin. Includes single crab cake sandwich with green beans, seasoned baked potato. Cost: $10. Carry-outs available. Also bake sale table.

May 12-May 18: Voter Registration

First-time voter registration, change of address, name or party affiliation. Must be U.S. citizen, Maryland resident and at least 16 years old (cannot vote until 18). Bring current Maryland driver’s license or MVA ID card, or last four of your SSN. Individuals convicted of a felony who have been released on parole or probation can vote but must re-register. Sponsored by Your Vote Your Voice Lower Shore.

May 12: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pocomoke branch library, 301 Market St., Pocomoke

May 17: Noon-5 p.m. Snow Hill Farmers Market, 309 W. Green St., Snow Hill

May 18: 5-8 p.m. Third Friday Salisbury, West Main Street, Salisbury.

May 12: Yard And Craft Sale

8 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Matthews By-The Sea, Dagsboro Street and Route 1, Fenwick Island, Del. Sponsored by the UMW and UMM. Proceeds go to missions. Bake sale, books, toys, crafts, attic treasures. No electronics. Serving lunch. 410-723-9646.

May 13: Celebration of Mothers, Family And Friends Day

10 a.m. New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10302 Germantown Rd., Berlin. Guest speaker: Rev. Lester Justice of Strengthening The Black Church. Brunch served after service. Sponsored by Evangelism Ministry. Free will offering. 410-251-6424.

May 13-June 17: Change For Life Baby Bottle Campaign

Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center annual program provides funds to help women with unplanned pregnancies. Churches, businesses or service organizations, anyone invited to take part by filling baby bottles with change or checks. Call 410-546-5433 to arrange bottle pick-up and drop-off from the center at 1300 S. Division St., Salisbury.

May 14: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers, new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

May 14: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

May 15-Sept. 24 Every Tuesday: Ocean Pines Plant Clinic-Ask A Master Gardener

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Offered by University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service. Free. Bring bagged samples and bug or other plant problems. 410-641-5570 or plantladyop@aol.com.

May 15: Worcester County Republican Candidate Forum, Meet And Greet

5-8 p.m. Ocean City Marlin Club, 9659 Golf Course Road, Ocean City. All Republican Primary Election candidates for state, county and local positions invited to participate. Public invited, free. Light refreshments.

May 16, 23: Delmarva Hand Dance Club Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.n,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com; http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

May 17: Red, White And Blues Benefit

5-9 p.m. Big Easy on 60, 60th Street and the bay, Ocean City. Presented by Blessing House Ministries. Canned food donations. 50/50 raffle, door prizes. Kick off summer with music, happy hour prices until 6 p.m., prizes. Prize for best red, white and blue outfit.

May 19: 4STEPS Therapeutic Riding Center Fundraiser/Beach Bag Paint Event

5:30-7 p.m. Dinner: 7 p.m.; paint: 8:30 p.m. Powellville VFW, 35481 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Money raised will be used for the Earl White Memorial Scholarship to provide funding for special needs children to attend Horseplay Adaptive Summer free of charge. Cost: $35 for large canvas bag; $25 for small bag; $50 for small and large bag combo. Cost includes paint materials, covered dish-style meal, one glass of wine/soda. Cash bar available. Family-friendly event, children welcome. Templates will be provided. Reservations: 410-835-8814 or giddyup4steps@aol.com.

May 19: Worcester County Garden Club Plant Sale And Auction

10 a.m., sale of annuals and perennials; 11 a.m., auction of themed and hanging baskets, shrubs, trees and other garden-related items. Bring a chair and a friend. Rain date: Sunday, May 20, 1 p.m. Calvin B. Taylor Museum, 208 N. Main St., Berlin. GinLane@verizon.net.

May 19: Community Flea Market And Yard Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m.; set-up at 6 a.m. Wilson United Methodist Church, Bishopville Road, Bishopville. Indoor vendor/yard sale table rental: $15 each; bring your own table for outside: $10 each. Food and beverage sales. Proceeds to benefit outreach and ministry programs. Table reservation: 410-430-2988; 410-251-2970; or 410-430-8817.

May 20: Fried Chicken Carry-Out

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Station. Whole chicken (eight pieces) is $14 and half-chicken (four pieces) is $8. Baked goods available for purchase. To have order ready to pick up, call 443-235-2926.

May 26: Wounded Warrior Bull And Shrimp Feast

3-7 p.m. American Legion Post #166, Ocean City. Open to the public. Roast beef, steamed shrimp, cole slaw, baked beans, hot dogs, sausage with peppers and onions, draft beer, sodas, cash bar. Music by DJ Don, 5050s, lucky wheel and more. Tickets: $40; or reserved table of six: $210. Tickets: 410-723-1476 or at the legion.

June 2: Hunter’s Ride

Registration for bikes: 9 a.m.; kick stands up: 11 a.m.; buffet lunch: 1-3 p.m. Greene Turtle West, Route 611, West Ocean City. Opportunity to celebrate the life of Hunter, who passed away at 19 years old. Motorcycles and cars are welcome. Rain or shine. Tickets: $25 per person, includes AUCE buffet lunch. T-shirts available, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Proceeds will go to help various charities. 443-614-3846.

June 2: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

July 22: Ravens Roost 58 Crab Feast Fundraiser

All-you-can-eat crabs, steamed shrimp, fried chicken, corn, sides, draft beer, soda. Benefits local needy families during the holidays. $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Buy tickets at 28th Street Pit and Pub or call 410-289-2020 or 410-916-4006.