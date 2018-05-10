The property that is now home to Berlin Falls Park and other buildings was purchased by the Town of Berlin in 2016. One year later, an advisory committee was formed to review its potential uses. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – The committee tasked with planning the future of Berlin Falls Park continues to research options and explore ideas for the expansive property.

In the past few months, members of the Berlin Falls Park Advisory Committee have been busy acquainting themselves with the property and reviewing the array of reports on file about the site, which in years past housed a chicken plant. In a meeting next week, committee members are hoping to narrow the list of possibilities for the park.

“We’ve got a pretty long list of various ideas,” said David Deutsch, project coordinator for Berlin Falls Park. “We should see some progress in that regard. We’ll hit that fresh next week.”

Last month, Deutsch said the committee heard presentations from Salisbury University students interested in seeing pollinator areas at the park as well as from Conservation Community Consulting. The consulting firm shared information about the interpretive signs, describing resident wildlife, that will soon be installed at Berlin Falls Park.

“That’ll bring the park to life and let people know what’s out there,” Deutsch said.

Members of the committee also discussed their own suggestions for the property. Deutsch hopes they’ll narrow the scope of ideas at the committee’s May 17 meeting. In addition, committee members will review the ideas that have been submitted online, through the suggestion box now available on the town’s website. To submit an idea, go to www.berlinmd.gov/park/berlin-falls-park.

Resident Amy Field, chair of the committee, said she hoped the ideas submitted online would confirm the direction the committee was headed and ensure that all suggestions were considered.

“Hopefully if there’s anything we’ve overlooked we might be able to bring in those ideas,” Field said.

Deutsch said the public had already used the online suggestion box to suggest that the park include a skate park, dog park, pavilions, paddle boats and enhanced trails.

“I’m cataloging them as they come in,” he said.

Deutsch said the committee would also be discussing the feasibility of bringing a YMCA to Berlin Falls Park in the coming months. He said he’d compiled information about that process last year but planned to go over it in detail with the committee.

“Nothing’s been determined at this point but we want to gauge interest on the part of the committee,” he said.

Field said that while the park planning process was more complex than she’d anticipated, she thought the committee was handling the task well.

“I think we’re taking a very thorough and deliberate approach, trying to get all of our ducks in a row…,” she said. “We’re trying to do our homework before we make any decisions. Meanwhile, we’re picking away at small things that need to be done.”

Those small things include installing dog waste receptacles at the park, putting up signage and paving the entrance to the facility.

Deutsch also praised committee members for their interest in the park and its future.

“It’s a good group of folks,” he said. “They really support the town and want to see this become a unique place for the community.”

The committee is scheduled to next meet on May 17 at 6 p.m. at town hall.