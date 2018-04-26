Things I Like – April 27, 2018

by

A lot of action on an offshore fishing trip

The unique feel of a Friday

What a fresh load of mulch can do for a yard

Competitive youth games

Fruit with chocolate

Steve Harvey

Food portions at a classic diner

Staying in new places I’ve never been

Looking forward to early morning pool swims

Soft crabs without bread

The Sunday paper

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.