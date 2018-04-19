Snow Hill Rotary Club Installs Four New Members

Four new members were recently installed by District Governor Graves for the Snow Hill Rotary Club. Pictured, front from left, are Marty Pusey, president and sponsor, Janet Simpson, new member; Leslie Fitzsimmons, new member; Betsy Gravenor, new member; and Diana Nolte, new member ; and, second row, Marie Calafiura, Assistant to District Governor and standing in as sponsor for Ann Gibb; Christina Welch, president elect and sponsor; and Gary King, sponsor; and third row, District Governor Richard Graves.