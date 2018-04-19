BERLIN – The following represents a collection of media releases highlighting local students’ achievements.

•Bradley Miller of West Ocean City graduated with Cum Laude distinction on Dec. 16, 2017 from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pa with a degree in healthcare management.

He is the son of Anita and Tony Battista, also of West Ocean City. Miller has been accepted into the Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program at Misericordia University, a private, Catholic university located in the Poconos of Pennsylvania. He began his pursuit in January.

•Patrick Miller of West Ocean City was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester at Coastal Carolina University located in Conway, S.C.

He is the son of Anita and Tony Battista and is majoring in intelligence and national security at CCU, a public, liberal arts university located near Myrtle Beach, S.C.

•Christopher Kotsifakis of Ocean City was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Kotsifakis was initiated at the University of Maryland, Baltimore Campuses chapter.

•Rydge Dudley of Selbyville, Del., was recently inducted into Alpha Kappa Delta at Lebanon Valley College during the College’s annual Inquiry celebration. Dudley, a graduate of Indian River High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in sociology at The Valley.

•Receiving their degree from Western Governors University on Feb. 10 were Colleen Hahn of Berlin, has received her Master of Science in Nursing – Leadership and Management (RN to MSN) degree; Jocelyn Palmer of Bishopville, who received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree; and Megan Shockley, who has received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.