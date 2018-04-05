Things I Like – April 6, 2018

All the little ones dressed up for Easter in church

A team celebrating a win together

Buzzer beaters in basketball

Innocence

A few appetizers for dinner

Cutting back on stamp use

Sitcoms with great writing

Coaches who are tough and positive

Sunny and dry weekends

Seeing boats out in the bay again

Matinee movies

