The Lioness Club of Berlin held its Annual Donor Dinner at its new meeting place at Worcester Youth and Family Counseling. Attending the event to collect their donations this year were, back from left, Wayne Littleton, Believe in Tomorrow; Rob Hart, Worcester County Committee on Aging (Meals on Wheels); Steve Taylor, Worcester Youth and Family Counseling; Scott Hudson, Berlin Fire Company; Rob Jones, Stevenson United Methodist Church Spirit Kitchen; Jack Ferry, Worcester County Developmental Center; second row, Kathy Kelly, Ocean Pines Library; Michelle Dascoli, Diakonia; Susan Todd, Berlin Library; Carol Jacobs, Worcester GOLD; Erin Holswade, Coastal Hospice; and, front, President Elaine Anderson, Lioness Club of Berlin. Total donations totaled $3,950. Submitted Photos