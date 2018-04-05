Key Club At Stephen Decatur High Holds Annual Breakfast For Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

The Key Club at Stephen Decatur High School held its annual breakfast last month for its parent club, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Pictured with the five of the six officers of the Key Club, from left, are dvisor to the parent club Roy Foreman, President Dana Kim, Vice President Laila Mirza, Treasurer Zehra Mirza, Historian Skylar Crowley and Secretary Sydney Boger. Vice President Isabel Emond was not pictured.