Worcester County NAACP Hosts Community Forum, “Keeping Our Kids Safe”

Worcester County NAACP hosted a community forum, “Keeping Our Kids Safe,” on March 15 at Ocean Pines Library. Steve Price, Assistant Superintendent Worcester County Schools, and Worcester County Sheriff Lt. Andrew McGee presented information on school safety procedures and answered questions. Pictured, from left, are Judy Davis, NAACP chapter member; Dr. Kirkland Hall, 38A House Delegate candidate; Thomas Zimmer, Stephen Decatur principal; Price; Eloise Henry-Gordy, Worcester County Schools Student Services; Beth Shockley-Lynch, Worcester County Teachers Association; McGee; Dr. Roxie Achonlonu, NAACP president; and Donna Chandler Bailey, NAACP member.