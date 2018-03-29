ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Resist a confrontation with that irksome person. The matter will soon blow over anyway. Meanwhile, channel your high Arian energy into areas with more positive potential.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The innovative Bovine finds a creative way to resolve a sensitive domestic problem by midweek. A former colleague returns with an intriguing business suggestion.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): An unexpected critical statement from someone you trust could catch you momentarily off guard. But you soon recover your equilibrium and rise to the challenge.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might feel you can handle a new project on your own. But advice from someone with experience could help you avoid possibly costly as well as time-consuming obstacles.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Waiting for others to make decisions is difficult for the take-charge Lion. But by week’s end, you should hear news that will help you regain control of the situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your superjudgmental side could dominate the week unless you try to keep it in check. Otherwise you risk offending people, including some who are very close to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Expect more information to come out about that possible career shift. Meanwhile, your loving concern helps someone close to you get through a worrisome period.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Despite an occasional setback, workplace pressures should continue to ease through most of the week. This would be a good time to plan that long-delayed trip.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): The sage Sagittarian quickly recognizes an opportunity when she or he sees it, especially if it’s one you’ve been planning for. Take aim and go for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The Sea Goat’s unique insight guides you as you check out a questionable situation. Your efforts should prove rewarding for you and your many supporters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might want to pace yourself a bit more. Rushing could lead to serious slip-ups. Take more time to check out details you might otherwise overlook.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): The best way to resolve those remaining problems is to ask others for help. They’ll be happy to do so, especially when you agree to share the credit for a job well done.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your natural gift for honest leadership earns you the respect and admiration of others.

(c) 2018 King Features Synd., Inc.