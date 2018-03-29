Taylor Bank Supports Worcester County Health Department’s Just Walk Program

by
Taylor Bank Supports Worcester County Health Department’s Just Walk Program

Taylor Bank is a supporter of the Worcester County Health Department’s worksite wellness programs and a Healthy Member Business (HMB). Recently, the bank partnered with the department to pilot an app for the Just Walk program. Forty-one of the bank’s employees have signed up to participate in the Just Walk Program and 20 of the bank’s employees participated in the pilot program. Above, Lori Simon, the bank’s Ocean Landing branch manager, was awarded a gift basket full of wellness goodies presented by Tiffany Scott, an HMB/Worksite Wellness Coordinator with the health department. Simon won first place from Taylor Bank, walking 385,632 steps in the Just Walk it off challenge.