Hope4Recovery has moved on beyond former plans to make this home on William Street a recovery home for addicts. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – A group looking to establish a recovery home in Berlin has dissolved a contract for a house on William Street, but will focus their efforts on outreach and education until they find another location in the area.

Earlier this month, connections of Hope4Recovery, an organization created to establish safe sober living facilities in Worcester County, came before the Berlin Town Council and the Worcester County Board of Education to present their plans for a recovery house on William Street.

The group was expected to go before Berlin’s board of zoning appeals April 4. Late last week, however, the organization withdrew its appeal.

Hope4Recovery’s board of directors said the decision to withdraw their appeal came after hearing the community’s concerns about a potential sober living facility near Berlin Intermediate School.

Last week, for example, William Street resident Ray Zalewski told the board of education he was concerned about the possibility of relapse, loitering, littering and other activity near the school. His concerns were echoed by several others on social media.

Tish Ottey, Hope4Recovery’s executive director, said the group received positive feedback from town officials and school board members regarding their attempt to open a recovery house, but had decided to address concerns that were expressed by the community before moving forward.

“We decided as a group that what’s more important is hearing the community’s concerns while also worrying about the safety and security and the recovery of the men that would be in that house,” she said. “We want them to be a part of the community, and we want them to be accepted because that’s what works.”

Ottey said Hope4Recovery would be at a Worcester County Warriors meeting on March 29 and at a Community Access To Resources Expo on April 14.

“We understand it’s sensitive. We get it,” she said. “We can only provide education to the people who show up.”

While the organization has given up plans for a recovery house at the William Street location, the Hope4Recovery board said they would continue to look at other houses in the Berlin area.

“These sometimes are members of our own community and this house affords them to stay in the community,” board member Kristina Watkowski said.

Tracy Simpson, vice president of the board, said the Berlin area offered those in recovery access to resources. She said Berlin is near treatment, support services, public transportation and the hospital.

“They need to be close enough to all the services that they are engaged in, and Berlin provides a perfect proximity for all those services,” she said. “It’s ideal in where it’s located and how it’s connected to all the places they have to engage in for their ongoing recovery.”

The group said they had expected pushback from the community regarding the William Street location, but explained that establishing a recovery home outside of a community was not an option.

“If it’s a farmhouse in the middle of nowhere, logistically you are dead in the water,” board member Dr. Robert Hooper said.

Ottey added the recovery house would ensure a safe and structured living environment for both residents and neighbors.

“People don’t realize that there are people in active addiction all over the place and they can’t pick and choose who their neighbors are that buy or rent the house next door,” she said. “We are telling you this will not be that place. We can ensure that.”

Ottey said any recovery home the group establishes in Worcester County will operate as a “level two” facility run by a house manager. She explained residents are required to remain drug and alcohol free, secure a job within two weeks, attend meetings and support sessions and more.

Ottey said Hope4Recovery is moving “full steam ahead” to establish Worcester County’s first recovery home.

“We are trying to solve a problem,” she said, “so we are asking the community to help us problem solve.”