OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s 30th annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament concluded last weekend with champions crowned in the men’s and women’s open divisions.

The annual tournament was held over four weekends starting in late February with roughly 150 teams competing in various age divisions. From modest beginnings 30 years ago, the annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament has grown be leaps and bounds and is now one of the largest events of its kind in the region.

Each weekend, games were played practically around the clock, culminating with championship games in each division. The tournament has featured boys’ and girls’ divisions in various age brackets along with and adult co-rec division.

The tournament culminated last weekend with the men’s and women’s adult open divisions. In the men’s division, the River Soccer Club’s Bluecoast team won the championship, while the Lady Boh’s took the title in the women’s adult open division.

The boys’ and girls’ under-18 divisions along with the adult co-rec division were played on the first weekend of the tournament on February 23-25. The Top Hat team won the adult co-rec division championship, the Gucci Gang won the boys’ under-18 division and the SUSC Gold won the girls’ under-18 division that weekend.

The boys’ and girls’ under 12 and under-16 divisions were played on the weekend of March 2-4. For the record, the Riverward team won the boys’ under-16 division, while the SUSC Gold won the girls’ under-16 division. The 32 Seconds team won the boys’ under-12 division and the SUSC Queens of the Court won the girls’ under-12 division.