OC Elementary Fourth Graders Celebrate Opening Ceremony Of PARCC Olympics

by
After celebrating in the cafeteria at the PARCC Olympics Opening Ceremony, Collin Pennington, Anthony DiGristine, Riley Yli-Piipari, and Kobe Bouzaglo returned their “torch of knowledge” to Julie Justice’s fourth-grade classroom at Ocean City Elementary in celebration of their incredible learning throughout the school year thus far.