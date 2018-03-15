Now-April 16: Free Tax Preparation AARP Foundation

9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only. Low to moderate income taxpayers. Monday-Ocean Pines Library; Saturday-Ocean City Senior Center; Friday-Pocomoke City Library; Tuesday-Salisbury/Mac Center. Volunteers will assist in e-filing returns but cannot prepare rental/business income. Appointments for Ocean Pines and Ocean City locations: 410-641-5036; Pocomoke: 410-957-0878; and Salisbury/Mac Center: 410-376-3662.

March 16: Orthodox Lent

6 p.m. Saint Andrew the Apostle Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. Celebration of the Lenten Liturgy of the Presanctified Holy Gifts. On the third Sunday of the Great Fast, March 11, commemorate the Cross of Christ and the Lord’s invitation to take up the cross and follow him. The cross, decorated with flowers, is brought into the congregation with the call to humility and fasting. Regular schedule: Bible Study, 4 p.m., and Vespers, 6 p.m., on Saturdays. Orthros, 9 a.m., and Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., on Sundays. Sunday School classes follow the Liturgy. Visitors are welcome. 302-645-5197 or www.orthodox-delmar.org.

March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Party

1 p.m.-until. American Legion Post #166, 23rd Street and Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City. Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes: $8.50. Open to the public. 410-289-3166.

March 17: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert, coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs also. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

March 17-18: Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m.-noon. Ocean City Aviation Association. Lobby of the airport, West Ocean City. Pancakes, bacon, sausage, home-fried potatoes, eggs and coffee. Cost: $8. Every Saturday and Sunday through April 29. Benefits Huey Memorial helicopter.

March 18: Homecoming

2 p.m. Showell United Methodist Church, 10115 Pitts Rd., Showell. Speaker: Rev. Dean Perdue, former pastor of the Showell congregation. Music by King’s Ambassadors. Meal to follow. 757-824-2280.

March 19: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

9:30 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Assateague Room. Speaker: Diakonia Executive Director Claudia Nagle. Diakonia provides shelter, food and clothing to those in need. The club has grown to 184 members and new members are welcome. 410-973-1021.

March 22: Republican Women Of Worcester County

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m. Atlantic Hotel, Berlin. Speaker: Nicolee Ambrose, a Republican grassroots activist, political commentator and statewide elected Republican National Committeewoman for Maryland. Cost: $40. Choice of crab cake or filet mignon. Seating limited. Reservation: 410-208-9767 or annlutz60-@gmail.com.

March 23: Fish Fry

4:30-6:30 p.m. Bowen UM Church, Newark. Dinner includes fried flounder, green beans, macaroni and cheese, corn bread, dessert. Cost: $10. 410-632-1874.

March 23: Bull And Oyster Roast

6-10 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department, Main Station, Bishopville. $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Rifle raffle: $10 per ticket. Raw and steamed oysters, oyster fritters, roast beef sandwiches, fried chicken, fried chicken livers and gizzards, beer wagon. 410-352-5757.

March 23: Spring Penny Party

Doors open at 5 p.m.; games at 6 p.m. Frankford Fire Hall banquet room, 7 Main St., Frankford, Del. Proceeds benefit Frankford UMC Youth Group, helping to send them to the annual Youth Rally in Ocean City for grades six to 12 to hear music and motivational speakers, plus spend time together. pastorbarbara.frankfordumc@gmail.

March 24: Lynelle Elliott Family Fundraiser

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Vendors: Perfectly Posh, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, LuLaRoe, Usbourne Books, Jewelry and more. Inside yard sale and bake table. All proceeds go to Lynelle Elliott’s family. 443-614-2518 or 443-614-3241.

March 24: Spring Festival Luncheon

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups, barbecue pork sandwiches, bake table. Eat-in or carry-out. 443-880-8804.

March 24: Abate Of Delaware 10th Annual Sussex County Chili-Cook-Off

Noon-4 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. for set-up. Sussex Moose Lodge, 35933 Zion Church Rd., Roxana, Del. Admission: $7.50 (gets you a bowl and spoon for tasting); $5 if you enter your own chili. Voting at 3 p.m. by people’s choice. First-, second- and third-place awards. Door prizes every hour. Public welcome. 302-732-3429 or 410-251-8699.

March 25: Tenebrae Service

5 p.m. St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, Ocean Pines. Service provides opportunity for the Christian community to meditate and reflect on the Lord Jesus Christ’s Passion. The service is titled “Lamentations of the Lamb: A Service for Tenebrae.” Rev. Joseph Cocucci will officiate. A goodwill offering will be accepted at the door.

March 30: Walk To Calvary, Easter Musical

6:30 p.m. Powellville Church Choir will share songs and hymns that tell the Good Friday story. Host pastor is Rev. Terry Fort. 443-880-8804.

April 5: Women’s Club Fashion Show

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Bayside Skillet, 7701 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Cost: $35. Luncheon, fashions by Chico’s of West Ocean City and raffles. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Club scholarship and community donations program. Checks pay-able to WCOP, mailed to Kay Hickman, 82 Windjammer, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. Indicate choice of entree: Salmon with vegetable medley; Caesar salad with grilled chicken; or tuna melt with side salad.

April 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines library. Everyone interested is welcome. 410-641-7667.

April 7: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

April 8: Kiwanis Club Italian Dinner

Two seatings: 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Limited to 100 per seating. DeNovo’s Trattoria, 11310 Manklin Creek Rd., Manklin Station, South Gate of Ocean Pines. Tickets: $12/adults; $5/children under 12. RSVP: 410-208-6719. Reservations recommended. Walk-ins welcome, space permitting. Carry-out available. Proceeds benefit local youth.

April 9: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

April 12: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be from Operation We Care. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 10: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be Scott Fowler on the topic of autism. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.