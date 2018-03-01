The Chambers of Commerce from Ocean Pines, Ocean City and Berlin helped open the law firm of Procino-Wells & Woodland, LLC’s newest offices in Berlin. The law firm opened their first office in a historic house in Seaford, Del. in May 2007. A subsequent office opened in Lewes, Del. and the Berlin location is the firm’s third office. The firm specialize in elder law, asset protection planning, estate planning and estate and trust administration. Attorneys Amber Woodland, Michele Procino-Wells and Leslie DiPietro are pictured with chamber representatives and Berlin officials. Photo by Ted Page

The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR) welcomed 20 new members during New Member Orientation last month. New members include, back from left, Anne Tingle of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva; Nona Clubb of Clubb Realty; Andrea Whittington of Condominium Realty; Jo Ann Brandt of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty; Douglas Kifolo of Condominium Realty; Linda Slacum of ERA Martin & Associates; William Quillin of ERA Martin & Associates; Terence Wittstadt of CTW Real Property Appraisals; Kelly Wright of Long & Foster Real Estate; Karen Taraila of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva; Leslie Scherlag of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva; Chelsea Cloyd of Century 21 New Horizon; George Pierson of Whitney-Wallace Commercial; Chase Church of Coldwell Banker Bud Church Realty; and George Mitchell of Long & Foster Real Estate. Front row, from left, are Rachelle Hurd of Coldwell Banker Residential; Jessica Jersey of Condominium Realty; Leigh Enterlein of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty; Bonnie Arthur of EXIT Realty at the Beach; and Cheryl Hollis of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva.

New Real Estate Agent

OCEAN CITY — Coldwell Banker Bud Church Realty, Inc. has announced real estate agent Chase Church has joined the firm.

Growing up in Ocean City, Church went to high school locally at Stephen Decatur and played soccer and baseball in his four years at Decatur. He then moved south for his four collegiate years where he studied Communications and Advertising at Flagler College in Saint Augustine, Fla.

Church’s family has been deeply involved within the real estate community as his grandfather, Bud Church, has been selling real estate on the Eastern Shore since 1978. His father, Ken, has also been selling real estate locally since the spring of 1988.

Condominium Renovation

SALISBURY – Gillis Gilkerson announced progress on renovations to the Regency Place Condominium Natatorium at 4400 Coastal Highway in Ocean City.

“Our team is working diligently to meet the 90-day deadline for the new pool enclosure,” said Dwight Miller, president of Gillis Gilkerson. “We are looking forward to completion of the project for incoming residents in plenty of time for Ocean City’s 2018 summer season.”

Gillis Gilkerson was hired to replace the existing pool enclosure with a new one that will include structural steel on the existing concrete slab.

Top Producer Named

BERLIN — EXIT Realty At The Beach has annouced that Tim Halligan was recognized as top producer for the month of January.

“Since being invited to join EXIT Realty At The Beach, my business has increased dramatically. This is partially due to my wonderful clients, as well as the helpful and friendly, no pressure attitude of Bernie and all the agents and staff at EXIT Realty At The Beach,” said Halligan.

“This recognition is well-deserved, and reflects on all of Tim’s hard work and efforts throughout the year, but especially in January,” said Bernie Flax, Broker/Owner of EXIT Realty At The Beach in Ocean Pines.

New Associate Announced

BERLIN – Calvin B. Taylor Bank President and CEO Raymond M. Thompson has announced Debbie A. Rickards has joined the bank as a customer service associate. She will be located at the bank’s main office in downtown Berlin.

Rickards comes to Taylor Bank with over 25 years of banking experience, specializing in consumer banking and branch operations. Her banking career started with Baltimore Trust in Selbyville, Del. and then she moved to Mercantile Bank in the Bethany Beach area. After a few years, Rickards became the merchant account executive at PNC Selbyville, Del. (formerly Mercantile Peninsula). Most recently, she served as teller supervisor for PNC in Berlin.

“We are delighted that Debbie Rickards has joined our team of outstanding banking professionals. She is well known in our local market as an experienced banker, and we look forward to the contributions that her skills will provide to our banking operations, our customers, and our stockholders,” said Thompson.