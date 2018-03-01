OC Elks Lodge Representatives Present Certificates To Worcester Prep Lower School Winners Of Americanism Essay Contest

by
OC Elks Lodge Representatives Present Certificates To Worcester Prep Lower School Winners Of Americanism Essay Contest

On Feb. 15, Ocean City Elks Lodge representatives visited Worcester Preparatory School to present four Lower School students with certificates for winning the 2018 Elks Americanism Essay Contest. This year’s essay theme was “Why Our Veterans are America’s Heroes.” Pictured, from left, are Head of Lower School Laura Holmes, Elks representative Susan Caldwell, fifth graders graders Lydia Schwartz, Jennifer Kimbrew, Rania Khan and Ryan Mann and Elks representative Pam Jones.