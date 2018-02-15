BERLIN – Officials in Berlin are looking for vendors, sponsors and volunteers for a county-wide community resource event in April.

The town of Berlin will partner with several businesses, agencies and organizations to host Worcester County Community Access to Resources Expo (CARES) on Saturday, April 14.

The event is expected to provide one-stop access to services and programs available in Worcester County.

Town Administrator Laura Allen said the town is working with the Worcester County Department of Social Services, Salvation Army, Choptank Electric Cooperative, Delmarva Power, Telamon, Shore Up!, and Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services to organize the expo. However, officials continue to seek vendors, sponsors and volunteers.

“We are seeking additional nonprofit and private sector vendors interested in participating,” she said. “Sponsorships are available. We are looking for volunteers as well.”

Allen said this will be the first year the county has hosted its own community resource expo.

“There has been a tri-county event in the past, which was very successful,” she said. “The organizing group thought it would be a good idea, because of the high turnout, to have a county specific event.”

Worcester County CARES will take place Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Multipurpose Building at 130 Flower Street in Berlin.

For more information, contact Laura Allen at 410-641-4144 or Administrative Assistant Kelsey Jensen at 410-973-2289.