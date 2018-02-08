SALISBURY – The 20th anniversary production of James M. Bennett High School’s Rock & Roll Revival will return to Salisbury for the next two weekends.

Beginning Feb. 9, community members can take a walk down memory lane through Bennett High School’s 20th annual Rock & Roll Revival.

Costume Director Beth Sheller said this year’s performance, “My Generation,” will feature popular songs, choreographed dance routines, period-appropriate costumes and more.

“We’re taking our audience on a tour of rock and roll through the years,” she said, “starting in the 50s and ending in the 80s.”

The show, directed by Bob and Dory Hayman, will feature 40 songs from various artists, including Culture Club, the Beatles, Elvis, Billy Joel, the Supremes, Jefferson Airplane and Chuck Berry, to name a few.

“We have a big variety,” Sheller said. “I’m certain there will be something here for everyone.”

Sheller said more than 120 students, comprised of singers, musicians, dancers, artists and backstage crew, will take part in this year’s Rock & Roll Revival.

“It’s neat to see the kids come together as a cohesive group and a family,” she said. “They are out there supporting and encouraging each other.”

Singer Alison Sahler and Dancer Jenn Ford, both seniors at Bennett High, said students have been practicing every day in preparation for the show.

“We audition in October, find out our assignments in November and start rehearsing in December and January,” Sahler said. “It’s a pretty extensive schedule.”

Regardless, Sahler said the production gives students the opportunity to showcase their talents.

“We are regular teenagers. We all take AP classes. We all go to school seven hours a day,” she said. “But we can come here and put on this enormous show and we are all like rock stars. It’s cool to have that interaction with the public and share our artistic endeavors.”

Shows will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 10 and Feb. 15-17, and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 18 at the James M. Bennett Auditorium in Salisbury.

Tickets will be on sale for $20 at the Bank of Delmarva on Eastern Shore Drive and online at https://jmbrockrollrevival.ticketleap.com. Tickets for the Thursday night performance on Feb. 15 will be on sale for $15.

Net proceeds from the show will benefit Bennett High School’s Parent Teacher Student Association, which supports the entire school.

Individuals can email jmbrockandrollrevival@gmail.com or call Margaret Engler at 410-726-3211 for ticket information.