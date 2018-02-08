SALISBURY – Grant funding from a state department is expected to educate agencies and community members on poverty.

On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council approved a request from the Wicomico Partnership for Families and Children to accept grant funding in the amount of $24,836 to conduct regional training classes.

Lisa Campbell, director of the Wicomico Partnership, said the department received the grant from the Governor’s Office for Children to provide training in the tri-county area.

“We were the only ones eligible to apply for it,” she said. “So we are actually working with Worcester County Local Management Board, and we are going to invite Somerset County partners as well, to train people …”

The trainings are expected to take place in Wicomico County this spring and summer and will teach staff, board members, vendors, agencies and community members on curriculum relating to poverty.

Campbell said the training will educate participants on how to better understand poverty and its effect on those who live in poverty and help community members to utilize resources that will reduce the chances of poverty for the next generation of residents.

Council President John Cannon commended the grant for addressing poverty.

“That’s what we want to do,” he said.

Councilman Larry Dodd questioned why the county didn’t receive the entire $100,000.

“If Wicomico County was the only one eligible, why didn’t we get the $100,000?” he said.

Campbell clarified that Wicomico County was the only county in the tri-county area eligible to apply for the $100,000.

“There are 24 jurisdictions and only $100,000,” she said.

With no further questions, the council voted 6-0, with Councilman Matt Holloway absent, to accept the $24,836 in grant funding.

On Tuesday, the council also agreed to make an appropriation of funds to the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism from unanticipated revenue in the amount of $43,800.

“The unanticipated revenue is money received from the county’s insurance carrier from a claim that was filed in 2015 when a pipe broke and flooded the Civic Center,” Council Administrator Laura Hurley said.

The $43,800 will be used to fund additional renovation projects at the Civic Center.

The council voted unanimously to approve the appropriation.