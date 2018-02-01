Feb. 2-April 16: Free Tax Preparation AARP Foundation

9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only. Low to moderate income taxpayers. Monday-Ocean Pines Library; Saturday-Ocean City Senior Center; Friday-Pocomoke City Library; Tuesday-Salisbury/Mac Center. Volunteers will assist in e-filing returns but cannot prepare rental/business income. Appointments for Ocean Pines and Ocean City locations: 410-641-5036; Pocomoke: 410-957-0878; Salisbury/Mac Center: 410-376-3662.

Feb. 2: Chicken And Fish Dinner

11 a.m.-until. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Fried chicken platter: $8; fried fish dinner: $8; chicken and fish combo platter: $10; fried chicken or fried fish sandwich: $5. Sides: Greens, string beans, potato salad, fried potatoes and onions, cornbread. 443-523-5517.

Feb. 3: Indoor Yard Sale

7 a.m.-noon. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Main Station. Tables: $15 or two for $25. Breakfast sandwiches and beverages will be available for purchase. Also pick-up day for the fresh sausage sale. 443-880-6966.

Feb. 3: Fresh Sausage Sale

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Station. Place pre-orders: 443-735-7473 or e-mail wandagray294@yahoo.com. Five-pound packages: $20. Mild or hot sage sausage. Pick-up: 8 a.m.-noon.

Feb. 3: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Feb. 7: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Eggs any style, pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, ham, hash browns, grits, biscuits, coffee, tea. $8; $6 for carry-out. 410-289-9340.

Feb. 8: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speak-er: Representative from Shepherd’s Crook. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

Feb. 8 And Feb. 10: Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra

A Roaring Movies Valentine new concert. Feb. 8: 7:30 p.m., Avalon Theater, Easton; $45. Feb. 10: 7:30 p.m., Community Church, Ocean Pines; $45. 1-888-846-8600 or MidAtlanticSymphony.org.

Feb. 9: Wounded Warrior Benefit Dinner

5-8 p.m. American Legion Post 166, 2308 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. Dinner and entertainment. Tickets: $15. Open to the public. Chicken cordon bleu, salad, baked potato, vegetable and dessert. 410-289-3166.

Feb. 9: Carnevale di Venezia Authentic Italian Mardi Gras

6:30-9:30 p.m. Delmarva Chapter, Unico National. Sedona Restaurant, 26 North Pennsylvania Ave., Bethany Beach, Del. $35 per person. RSVP: dina1of10@aol.com or 410-1461. Checks payable to UNICO Delmarva, Dina Burgstiner, 732 Deer Leap Dr., Bethany Beach, Del. 19930. Include e-mail address with check. Tickets limited, tax deductible.

Feb. 9, Feb. 23, March 9: Free Pickleball Clinics

5-6 p.m. Ocean Pines Pickleball Club in conjunction with the Ocean Pines Community Center. Beginners clinics. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Ocean Pines also offering free week of drop-in time following the clinic (Friday through Thursday). Registration: 703-598-6119 or jhanberry@comcast.net.

Feb. 10: Annual Kiwanis Winter Pancake Breakfast

8-11 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Pancakes, sausages and eggs, coffee and tea. Tickets: $6/adults; $3/children under 12; free under 5. See any Kiwanis member or call 410-208-6719. Tickets also available at the door. Proceeds benefit youth of the community.

Feb. 12: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members always welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Feb. 13: Pancake And Sausage Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Youth fund-raiser. Cost: $7/adults; $5/ages 6-12; 5 and under/free. Eat in or carry out. 443-235-6761.

Feb. 18: Chicken And Dumpling Dinner

11 a.m.-3 p.m. (while available). Snow date to be announced. Girdletree Auxiliary, 2739 Snow Hill Rd., Girdletree. Adults: $12; 10 and under: $8. Tickets available at the door. Buffet dinner includes meal, dessert and beverage. Eat-in or carry-out available. 410-632-2128.

Feb. 19: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

9:30 a.m.: coffee; 10 a.m.: meeting. Assateague Room, Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway. Attending will be Jesse Colvin, candidate for Congress in Maryland, and Jamie DeMarco, who will discuss how renewable energy will create jobs on the Eastern Shore. New members welcome. 410-973-1021.