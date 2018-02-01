FENWICK ISLAND – A number of charter and ordinance amendments were approved on first reading in Fenwick Island last week, including new wording in the town’s charter that outlines requirements for wireless providers looking to install small cell antennas on support structures within town limits.

Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council approved several charter and ordinance changes on first reading, including a proposed addition to the town’s charter that provides conditions for wireless service providers that wish to install small cell antennas on support structures, including utility poles and street lights, for example.

Since last year, the town has work-ed with wireless providers to improve cell service in the municipality. Police Chief William Boyden said 911 calls to patrol cellphones are often dropped due to poor cell service in Fenwick Island.

To that effect, several wireless providers have approached the town to install small cell technology, or two-foot-by-one-foot antennas, that would improve cellular service. Last year, for example, Bill Weistling, chair of the town’s Charter and Ordinance Committee, told the council three providers had inquired about antenna placement within Fenwick Island. Weistling said the proposed language on wireless infrastructure construction would serve as a guideline for the town.

“The purpose of this is to provide us a legal document, so to speak, that the town can follow,” he said.

Weistling explained any antennas placed on existing poles would require the approval of the town’s Building Committee, while antennas placed on new poles would require the approval of the town council. Those installing the antennas must be affiliated or contracted with a wireless provider and no antenna or existing pole shall be extended more than 10 feet.

Town Manager Terry Tieman said small cell antennas would be capable of providing 5G wireless technology, while also improving wireless infrastructure throughout Fenwick Island.

“We think that this will be a huge step in the right direction for coverage in this area,” she said. “For us, it’s a safety issue more than anything, but it’s also a convenience issue.”

Verizon representative Bonnie Metz told the council the wireless provider had seen a 55-percent increase in data usage last year.

“It’s somewhat due to our unlimited plans, but it’s also the way people are using their technology now,” she said. “People aren’t just taking pictures, they are sending videos from the beach and they’re doing all sorts of things.”

With small cell installation, Metz said Verizon will be able to improve its data capacity.

“This is really something that is necessary for us to do,” she said.

Metz said Verizon prefers to place antennas on existing poles, but might need to increase the poles’ height to accommodate the technology.

“We want these things to be as least intrusive as possible,” she said.

While the council expressed their support for improving wireless infrastructure in town, Councilwoman Julie Lee questioned if new poles recently placed in town would have to be replaced again to accommodate the antennas.

“The old poles haven’t all been removed yet,” she said. “The new replacement poles were put in, but we are still in the process of getting things converted over.”

Metz said all old poles would be removed before being replaced.

“We will get the poles down before we place any new facilities,” she said.

With no further discussion, the council voted unanimously to approve the charter amendment on first reading.

The council last Friday also approved on first reading a charter amendment that would provide the definition of a “bona fide resident,” as well as an ordinance amendment that would require improved lots used for commercial parking to contain permanent structures with working utilities and one or more bathrooms.