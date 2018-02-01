BERLIN – A prime Main Street location is up for grabs following the closure of the well-known Downtown Video this week.

After roughly three decades on Main Street, Downtown Video closed Wednesday. Joanne Marrufo, who took over the shop more than 15 years ago, said she just wanted to thank her customers for their years of support.

“Berlin people are great,” she said, adding that it was her customers who’d enabled the shop to continue long after most video rental businesses closed. “It’s something you can’t do without them.”

The building at 114 N. Main St. that houses the video store was purchased last August by Bryan Brushmiller. He said that he’d hoped to see Downtown Video continue to occupy the space but that when he increased rent to cover mortgage costs Marrufo opted not to renew her lease.

“I’m sad to see it go but it gives way to new life,” Brushmiller said.

Since purchasing the building, he’s already turned down proposals from three companies interested in leasing the space. Now that Downtown Video has moved out, he is looking for a tenant.

“It’s a beautiful brick building,” he said. “I’m excited to see what people bring to me.”

When asked if he’d considered using the space himself, Brushmiller said he’d rather lease it out. He currently operates Burley Oak Brewery and the Burley Café, which he says will have expanded hours in 2018.

“I’d like to give somebody else the opportunity to do something,” he said.

He says he’s willing to consider anything for the space as long as it complements the town. Inquiries about the space should be directed to burleyoak@gmail.com.

“I am being a little picky because I’m very concerned with what goes in there, that it’s a good fit for Berlin,” he said.

On Old Ocean City Boulevard, Concord Pet will soon open a Berlin store. The well-known company has 29 locations, including stores in Rehoboth and Salisbury, and saw an opportunity to set up in Berlin.

“We’re excited to be opening a store down there,” said Dan Sultzbach, marketing director for Concord Pet. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback.”

Sultzbach said the store should be open by the end of February or early March. Concord Pet is currently looking for a wide range of employees for the store.

“It’s a new store and a new market for us,” he said. “We’re looking for qualified people to run the store. Pet experience is preferred but not required.”

For information, email customerservice@concordpetfoods.com.