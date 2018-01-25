Students in Wicomico County Public Schools were taught the dangers of the opioid and heroin epidemic that is devastating lives around the world. Students were asked to create a message about the issue, in poster form, and each school would pick a winner. That winning poster would be transferred to a T-shirt that students could wear in school. Each of the high school winners were recently recognized at a Board of Education meeting, and they were Bailey Colwell of Wi-Hi, Lauren Illa of James M. Bennett, Isabel Ortiz of Mardela and Rachel Donoway of Parkside High. Pictured, from left, are Auburn Broadie, Wi-Hi Health teacher; Nicholas Thompson, Health Education Supervisor; Bailey Colwell, Wi-Hi; Laurel Illa, Bennett; Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin; and Board of Education President Don Fitzgerald. Submitted Photos