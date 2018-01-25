Wicomico County Students Learn About The Dangers Of Opioid And Herion Epidemic

by
Wicomico County Students Learn About The Dangers Of Opioid And Herion Epidemic

Students in Wicomico County Public Schools were taught the dangers of the opioid and heroin epidemic that is devastating lives around the world. Students were asked to create a message about the issue, in poster form, and each school would pick a winner. That winning poster would be transferred to a T-shirt that students could wear in school. Each of the high school winners were recently recognized at a Board of Education meeting, and they were Bailey Colwell of Wi-Hi, Lauren Illa of James M. Bennett, Isabel Ortiz of Mardela and Rachel Donoway of Parkside High. Pictured, from left, are Auburn Broadie, Wi-Hi Health teacher; Nicholas Thompson, Health Education Supervisor; Bailey Colwell, Wi-Hi; Laurel Illa, Bennett; Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin; and Board of Education President Don Fitzgerald. Submitted Photos