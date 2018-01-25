Board Member Announced

SALISBURY — John W. Breda, President and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, announced the addition of David C. Doane, CPA to the Board of Directors of the bank and its holding company, Delmar Bancorp.

Doane has been a member of the leadership team of Jefferson, Urian, Doane & Sterner (JUDS), PA., Certified Public Accountants, since 1986. He is a past president of the Delaware Society of Certified Public Accountants as well as the State of Delaware Board of Accountancy. He has represented Delaware as a member of the governing Council for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He served many years on the Board of Directors for Baltimore Trust Company/Mercantile Peninsula Bank. He has a long affiliation with Easter Seals of Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore, currently serving on the board as Chair of the Audit Committee and Co-chair of their Capital CAMPaign for Camp Fairlee. He is a past president of the Rehoboth Beach/ Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to serving on the Board of Directors, Doane will serve as a member of the Bank’s Directors’ Loan Committee.

Distiller Awarded

OCEAN CIT – Seacrets Spiced Rum and Orange Vodka by Seacrets Distilling Company has been recognized in Cigar & Spirits Best Of 2017 World Spirits Competition.

Every year, Cigar & Spirits Magazine pours hundreds of quality spirits, tasting each one for quality and consistency. The expert tasting panel explores 14 categories of spirits.

Seacrets Spiced Rum placed second in the Spiced Rum category, with Maggie’s Farm Spiced Rum in first and Captain Morgan Private Stock in third. Seacrets Orange Vodka took third place in the Flavored Vodka category, with Vodka 261 in first and Western Son Big Stripe Watermelon Vodka in second.

Seacrets Spiced Rum was also awarded a Silver Medal and “Best In Show” by the American Distilling Institute (ADI) in 2017. Seacrets Lemon Drop Vodka and Seacrets Gin also took home ADI Bronze Medals.

Agents Ranked High

OCEAN CITY — Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Ocean City offices recently had several agents ranking in December’s Top 100 for the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Agents recognized were Nancy Reither, No. 13; Kim Bounds, No. 54; Terri Miller, No. 59; Jamie Caine, No. 60; Mary Beth Watters, No. 83; Theresa Diefendorf, No. 91; and Cyndie Hollowell, No. 92. Ranking in the Top 20 Teams category were The Noyes Team, No. 4; Katy Durham & Rick Meehan, No. 11; and McNamara & Associates, No. 18.

Del. Licenses Earned

OCEAN CITY — Jay Wise, TEAM Leader/REALTOR for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services PenFed Realty, announce two new Delaware licensees to the Ocean City offices.

Kimberly Heaney and Brenda Truelove have taken the class and passed the exam to receive their Delaware real estate licenses.

In addition to Heaney and Truelove, other agents holding their Delaware licenses were JoAnn Campbell, Bill Helmuth, Terrence McGowan, Patrick Riordan, John Wells, Ed Balcerzak, David Dykes, Annette Garrisi, Cynthia Jester, Linda Moran, and Carol Proctor.

“Our team of professionals continue to increase their knowledge and expertise, by obtaining Delaware licenses to serve our clients better. Congratulations to our newly Delaware licensees,” Wise said.