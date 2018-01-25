Star Charities Holds Annual Beef ‘N Beer Event

by
Star Charities Holds Annual Beef ‘N Beer Event

Star Charities founder Anna Foultz along with her committee of volunteers organized the annual Beef ‘n Beer event at the Ocean Pines Community Center this month in support of Wounded Soldiers. The event raised over $3,800 and included an appearance by Maryland Senator Jim Mathias to present a birthday card in honor of Foultz’s 92nd birthday. Pictured, from left, are Senator Jim Mathias, Paul Mazzi, Barbara Mazzi, Sandy McAbee, Lee Tilghman, Treasurer Mary Evens, Mike Evans, Jones Family Gospel Music by Ruth and Bob Jones, and John Wilmuth and, Foultz, seated. Photo by Ted Page