OC Special Events Task Force Narrows Focus To Specifics; Spreading Out Cruisin Participants Discussed OCEAN CITY — While the second meeting of the resort’s special task force formed to explore motorized special events was long on proposed solutions and short on firm decisions, it now appears ending the H20 International (H20i) event is the top priority. The 27-member task force, created by Mayor Rick Meehan, largely picked up where… Read more »

Several Merchant Changes In Store For Berlin; PNC Bank Branch, Others Closing BERLIN – The beginning of 2018 will be marked by changes to several storefronts in downtown Berlin. Businesses that have closed or will close in the coming weeks include Beez Kneez, PNC Bank, Inca Ruins and Nest. While it’s unusual to see so many shops close simultaneously in Berlin, officials say there’s little danger of… Read more »

Ocean City’s Topless Ordinance Challenged In Federal Court OCEAN CITY — The long-simmering issue of the legality of women going topless in the same areas where men are allowed bubbled to the surface this week with the filing of a federal suit challenging Ocean City’s ordinance prohibiting the practice last summer. Last June, the Ocean City Mayor and Council passed an emergency ordinance… Read more »