Ruth Johancen Miller Gilfillan

BERLIN — Ruth Johancen Miller Gilfillan, age 93, passed away on Jan. 1, 2018 at her home in Berlin.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Johancen and Myrtle Thompson Johancen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Air Force Lt. Col. Charles Oliver Gilfillan. She is survived by her children, Charles E. Miller III, Constance Miller Hall and USMC retired Colonel Willard Dale Hall Jr., Christopher L. Miller, Joseph D.J. Miller and Janet, and stepchildren, Charles Gilfillan and Laura, Pamela McDown, Patricia Teal and her partner Keith Nichols, Scott Gilfillan and Kimberly and Cynthia Hummel and John. There are six grandchildren, Sara Hall Patrick, Kathryn Hall Brummitt and James, Victoria Lewis, Joseph Miller Jr., Joshua Miller and Jenna Miller. There are five great grandchildren, Logan and Sydney Patrick, Abby and Becca Brummitt and Mason Lewis. Also surviving are step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

Ruth worked for many years in retail at Edwards and Co. on the Boardwalk. She also worked for Wor-Wic Community College in its formative years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ocean City.

A Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Coastal Hospice at PO Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21804 of St Mary Star of the Sea at 208 S. Baltimore Street Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Patricia Joy Burns

BISHOPVILLE – Patricia Joy Burns, 84, of Bishopville, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in South Baltimore, she was the youngest of five siblings of the late Charles and Eva Jacobs.

Patricia spent the majority of her working career at the Montgomery Ward catalog house in Baltimore City. She devoted her life to her family, always striving to create a beautiful home and loving environment. Her love for coastal living called her to move to the Ocean City area upon her retirement. Her hobbies included gardening, interior design, sewing, cooking, swimming, playing pinochle, and volunteering for many years at the Berlin Nursing Home. She always did her best to make this world a better place to live, letting her creative spirit shine in her home and her community.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Bernard R. Burns; her only son, George C.

Bilenki and daughter-in-law Patricia A. Bilenki of Bishopville; two sisters, Etta Hamilton of Bedford, Va. and Alice Heck of Arnold, Md.; three grandchildren, Jonathan M. Bilenki and wife Shannon Boyd of Eugene, Ore., Erin E. and Adam J. Bilenki of Berlin; four great grandchildren, Cara, Trybe, Lotus and Owen George.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, The American Lung Association and the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department; P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, Md. 21813.

Visit www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com to send condolences.