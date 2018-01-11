OCEAN CITY – Johnny’s Pizza and Pub on 56th Street is partnering with musician Randy Lee Ashcraft is hosting a fundraiser for the Fisher House Foundation on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 2-6 p.m.

Ashcraft has planned a day of enlightenment and fundraising for the Fisher House Foundation, an organization that provides a network of comfort homes where military and veterans families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment.

A minimum donation of $10 at the door will get you free pizza, salad and sodas and a day of music.