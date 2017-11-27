Resort Approves Funds For Tennis Court Repairs

OCEAN CITY – Resort officials last week agreed to fund surface repairs at the Ocean City Tennis Center.

Last week, the Mayor and City Council approved a request from the Recreation and Parks Committee to fund a $21,475 resurfacing and repair project at the tennis courts on 61st Street.

Councilman Wayne Hartman, chair of the Recreation and Parks Committee, said Susan Petito, the Recreation and Parks Department director, requested to move forward with repairs and resurfacing at the tennis courts.

Petito told the council the bids are submitted by companies who could provide work in Ocean City.

“This is one of those things only one or two companies do when they have locality,” she said. “Basically they are the ones who will do the work for us in the area.”

Petito said the resurfacing project would address certain surface issues on the six tennis courts at the Ocean City Tennis Center.

“Premier Surface is the surfacing that we use on the tennis courts,” she said. “We have been using it the last couple of years to resurface the courts instead of having to go on a paving machine and actually put asphalt down. It is a more economically feasible surfacing for the tennis courts.”

Petito said the resurfacing project would also fix indentations, referred to as birdbaths, on the courts.

“The good news in all of this is we have received a price to fill the birdbaths on the tennis courts and a price to resurface at different times,” she told the council. “By doing them together the price was almost cut in half. It was $30,000 to do the project. It will cost $21,500 to do the repairs and the resurfacing, which is really pretty much needed at that facility.”

Hartman sought the council’s approval for the project.

“With that said, if the council agrees, we need a motion … to move forward with those repairs,” he said.

The council voted 6-0, with Council President Lloyd Martin absent, to approve the $21,475 project.

Available funds in a fund balance designated for Recreation and Parks projects will be utilized for the resurfacing and repair project at 61st Street.