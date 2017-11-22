Wicomico County Students Inducted Into Alpha Nu Omicron At Wor-Wic Community College

Worcester Commissioners Reject Scheduled Salary Bump SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Commissioners opted to waive their scheduled salary increase for the coming four years. The commissioners voted 6-0, with Commissioner Joe Mitrecic absent, to waive the 1.5 percent cost of living increase they were set to receive for the 2018-2022 term. “All of us felt it was not necessary,” Commissioner Jim… Read more »

OC Approves $28M Bond To Finance Convention Center Expansion, Public Works Projects OCEAN CITY – Officials in Ocean City this week approved on second reading a $28 million bond sale that will finance several large projects, but not before hearing opposition from the public. On Monday, the Mayor and Council unanimously agreed to a second reading of an ordinance that will allow for the sale of $28…

OC Beach Replenishment Project At Halfway Point OCEAN CITY – State and federal officials this week said replenishment efforts along Ocean City's beaches are halfway complete. At a press conference Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan, Col. Edward Chamberlayne, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District, provided an update regarding beach replenishment efforts that began in Ocean City in late October….