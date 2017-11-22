Wicomico County Students Inducted Into Alpha Nu Omicron At Wor-Wic Community College

by

Students from Wicomico County recently inducted into the Alpha Nu Omicron chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Wor-Wic Community College were, front from left, Crystal Wolfe, Mya Mills and Levi Christopher Murray; second row, Joshua Brown, Elissa M. Dye, Noah Michael Lawson, Gus Lebois and Ramona McFadden Ouattara; and, back from left, Katelyn McWilliams, Melanie Sanchez-Leyva and Jessica Schweikert of Salisbury.