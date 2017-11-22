Fourth Grade Students From Berlin Intermediate School Honored By Ripley’s Believe It Or Not General Manager

Brandon Ely, general manager of Ripley’s Believe It or Not in Ocean City, honored three fourth grade students from Berlin Intermediate School. Students received a certificate and tickets to the museum. The students honored for having a positive attitude towards learning each day were Nicholas Perella, Caydence Walter and Nate Winklbauer.