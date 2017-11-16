We Remember Those We Have Lost – November 17, 2017

David W. Rayfield

OCEAN CITY — David W. Rayfield, age 69, of Ocean City, died Sunday, November 5, 2017 at home.

He was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late Shirley (Ecker) Rayfield Baker and Donald Baker.

He was a detective with the United States Park Police and retired after 26 years. He was a member of the Ocean City Elks #2645, Kent Island American Legion #278 and the Bay Country MD Moose Chapter 1696.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Hobgood Fry-Rayfield of Ocean City; his children, Sherri Linn O’Dell and husband Jeff of Prince Frederick, Md., Oliver Rayfield and Kim Savage of Owings, Md., Amber Rayfield of Annapolis and Gregg Fry of Annapolis; three sisters, Beverly Mapp of Harrington, Del., Linda Skewes of Manassas, Va. and Audrey Rayfield of Frederick, Md.; and five grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 at the Ocean City Elks Lodge at 13708 Sinepuxent Ave.

Donations in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

