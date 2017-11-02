Survey Will Gauge Community Wants For Future Visitor Center

SNOW HILL – A survey will be used to develop a visitor center and outdoor areas at the Lower Shore Land Trust property in Snow Hill.

In 2016, the Lower Shore Land Trust (LSLT) purchased a riverfront building in Snow Hill adjacent to Sturgis Park.

In its mission to preserve rural lands, promote vibrant towns and build a healthier and connected Eastern Shore, LSLT will dedicate a portion of its 1,800-square-foot building to a visitor center. Outdoor areas will also be used for demonstration gardens.

Kate Patton, executive director for LSLT, said the survey will direct the organization on how to best utilize the space, increase the public’s awareness of LSLT and promote the importance of its work.

“The idea is to capture from the community what they think is missing,” she said.

Patton said the short survey asks participants what activities they would like to see at the waterfront building, how the facility can highlight information about the area and its traditions and what they think are some of the area’s biggest threats.

She added the survey will help to shape the visitor experience for those who visit and explore the Lower Shore.

“It gives us an idea to not just what our users and supporters want to see, but also what the community has interest in,” she said.

Patton said LSLT received grant funding from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority to hire a consultant from Conservation by Design to develop interpretive exhibits.

The surveys will be used to develop a plan that will provide recommendations, sketches, space planning, implementation timetables and budget for the visitor center.

“With this plan, the board has something tangible to make decisions on,” she said.

Patton explained the visitor center and its exhibits will provide a link between residents and visitors and the land that surrounds them.

“An online presence is not always the way to learn,” she said.

Patton encourages the public to visit the LSLT website and complete the survey. She said her goal is to receive the surveys by the first week in November.

“This is part of the process,” she said. “We invite the public from the start to have input going forward.”