Fall Restaurant Week Planned

OCEAN CITY – The fall season’s Restaurant Week in the Ocean City area kicks off Sunday, Nov. 5 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 19.

“During the fall, many restaurants already offer amazing deals. Therefore, Restaurant Week will offer both great deals and several creative menus for a fixed price,” said Liz Walk, event manager for the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association (OCHMRA).

Restaurant Week provides an opportunity for the chefs to get creative and highlight their culinary talents by crafting innovative dishes not typically found on the menu. It is also a great way to reward loyal customers and find new ones.

“Diners will have the opportunity to try a new place and to taste seasonal menu items, such as butternut saffron and shrimp risotto, and, our restaurant members will benefit with a little off-season business,” said OCHMRA Executive Director Susan L. Jones.

New this fall, diners will have the opportunity to win one of three gift cards to a participating Restaurant Week restaurant. There will be one $100 gift card winner and two $50 gift card winners. Diners must send in two receipts from Restaurant Week participants and then they will be entered into the drawing. Receipts can be emailed to inquire@ocvisitor.com or mailed to OCHMRA 5700 Coastal Hwy #302 Ocean City, Md. 21842. Entries must be postmarked by Nov. 20 as the winners will be drawn Nov. 22.

Click over to www.oceancityrestaurantweek.com to peruse the menus and delicious deals from participating restaurants, and take a peek at the biographies of our local chefs. Reservations are not required however they are encouraged.