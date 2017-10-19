Things I Like – October 20, 2017

Vertical business cards

Hearing rain outside as I work

People who are easy to work with

Spotify

Groomed athletic fields

Cool fall mornings

Sunset colors this time of year

The witch on Berlin’s Main Street

Howl-o-Scream at Busch Gardens

High definition video

When a suit is comfortable

