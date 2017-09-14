Things I Like – September 15, 2017

New school year optimism

Making the best out of something negative

Youth players celebrating together

60 Minutes on Sunday night

How different my two kids are

Hula hoop contests

Surprise parties

The Boardwalk rides this time of year

Unselfish types

Seeing people use the beach smoking receptacles

OCPD Mouned Unit’s trading cards

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.