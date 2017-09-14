OC Comp Plan Public Hearing Set For Sept. 19

OCEAN CITY — The Town of Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission has completed a chapter by chapter review of the 2006-2009 Comprehensive Plan.

The document, which guides the general arrangement of land uses within the community, provides a way to communicate a shared vision of the community, and a common set of objectives for managing grown and change.

“The comprehensive plan provides a vision for the future and sets out specific goals, policies and land use planning that specify how to achieve that vision,” commented Planning and Community Development Director, Bill Neville. “In addition, the plan provides direction for decisions about economic development, land use and development, and core infrastructure such as water, recreation, public facilities and emergency services and aligns partnerships with community organizations to implement this plan.”

The updated plan, which has not yet been adopted by the City Council, identifies the current and most important ideas for adapting to change and growth so that Ocean City will continue to be a first choice place to live, play and invest in the future. In order to gain community input and feedback, the town will hold a public hearing on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

For more information about the updated plan or the public hearing, contact the Planning and Community Development Department at 410-289-8855 or visit www.oceancitymd.gov.